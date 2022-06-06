Bruce Pfau Sells 13,560 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of III traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. 299,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,099. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

