Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will report sales of $590.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.00 million and the highest is $603.32 million. Bruker reported sales of $570.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

