BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.
DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.
NYSE:DHI opened at $76.00 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
