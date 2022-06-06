BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

NYSE:DHI opened at $76.00 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

