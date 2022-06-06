Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.58) to GBX 1,836 ($23.01) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.16.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

