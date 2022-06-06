Burtech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 13th

Burtech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 13th. Burtech Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKHU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Burtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.