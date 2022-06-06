Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 1,186,045 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,186,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $13,853,005.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 994,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,566. The company has a market cap of $590.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

