BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

