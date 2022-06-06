Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BYRN traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $8.34. 187,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,862. The company has a market cap of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,434,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,425,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,761,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

