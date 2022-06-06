CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.