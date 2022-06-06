CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $58,679,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CAE by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CAE by 2,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,570,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

