Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.87. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 122.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.