Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Tim Livett Sells 3,120 Shares

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Tim Livett sold 3,120 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,828 ($48.43), for a total transaction of £119,433.60 ($151,105.26).

LON CLDN traded up GBX 85 ($1.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,885 ($49.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. Caledonia Investments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,050.38 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,151.21 ($52.52). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,667.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,681.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 222.30 ($2.81) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

