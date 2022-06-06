Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Carla C. Hendra Sells 13,208 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CAL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,800. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Caleres by 11,135.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 534,513 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $5,253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

