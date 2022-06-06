California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $75,266.10 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CWT stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

