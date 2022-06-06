Caligan Partners Lp Acquires 200,000 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,173,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 71,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,070. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61.
Standard BioTools Company Profile (Get Rating)
