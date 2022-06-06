Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CANF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

