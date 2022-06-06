Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.75. 302,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,574. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$9.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.62. The firm has a market cap of C$946.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

