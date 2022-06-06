Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,399,478.60. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total transaction of C$10,262,274.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,381,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,801,052,990.93. Insiders have sold a total of 294,197 shares of company stock valued at $23,945,099 in the last ninety days.

CNQ opened at C$85.19 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$37.82 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.14. The company has a market cap of C$98.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.0799994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

