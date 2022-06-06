Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

