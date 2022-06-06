Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Robert John Normand Sells 1,500 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60.

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$39.71. 32,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,823. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$40.79. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.04.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.33.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

