Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Robert John Normand Sells 1,500 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60.
Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$39.71. 32,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,823. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$40.79. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.04.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
