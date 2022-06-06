Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.