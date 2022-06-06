Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.17 ($2.66).

CAPC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.11) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.04) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.