Capital One Financial Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 94.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

