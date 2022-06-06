Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.68.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.