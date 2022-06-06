Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer Sells 20,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.30. The company had a trading volume of 455,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. Capstone Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.693295 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

