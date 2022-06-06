Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer Sells 20,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.30. The company had a trading volume of 455,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. Capstone Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.693295 EPS for the current year.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
