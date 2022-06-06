CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,375.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 355,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,738,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

