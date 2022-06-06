CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $332,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

