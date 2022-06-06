Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Carrefour Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)
