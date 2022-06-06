Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.
