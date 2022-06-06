CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $175.59 on Monday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

