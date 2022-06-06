Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2022 – Cedar Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

5/27/2022 – Cedar Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

5/26/2022 – Cedar Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

5/25/2022 – Cedar Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Cedar Realty Trust Inc alerts:

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.