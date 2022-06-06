Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $299.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.