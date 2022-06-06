Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Certara’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,631,352 shares of company stock valued at $31,155,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Certara by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

