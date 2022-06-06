C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.17 on Monday. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 20.26%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.