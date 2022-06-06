Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,107. The company has a market cap of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.20.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

