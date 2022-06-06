ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ChargePoint by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
