ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.57 on Monday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ChargePoint by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.