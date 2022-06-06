Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,335 shares of company stock valued at $62,055. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

