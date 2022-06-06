Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.92% -74.99% IN8bio N/A -82.53% -53.40%

74.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and IN8bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$61.40 million ($2.92) -3.60 IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.79) -1.48

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.81%. IN8bio has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.23%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

IN8bio beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About IN8bio (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.