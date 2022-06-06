Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM opened at $0.71 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

