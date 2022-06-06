Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM opened at $0.71 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

