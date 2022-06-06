Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
