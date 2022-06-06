Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $210.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

