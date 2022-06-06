Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.86. 89,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,684,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

