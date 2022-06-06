Chewy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
Chewy stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
