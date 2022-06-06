Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.89 million and the lowest is $28.96 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $22.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $144.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.09 million to $148.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.