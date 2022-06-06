China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

CAAS stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

