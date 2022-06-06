China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEA. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.08. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

