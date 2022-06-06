China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA opened at $6.55 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

