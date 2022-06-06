China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

