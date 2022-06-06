China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.24 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
