China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPHI stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

